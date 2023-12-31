How to Watch the Clemson vs. North Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Clemson Tigers (8-5) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: The CW
Clemson vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 74.6 points per game are 19.3 more points than the 55.3 the Tar Heels allow.
- Clemson is 8-3 when it scores more than 55.3 points.
- North Carolina's record is 8-3 when it gives up fewer than 74.6 points.
- The Tar Heels record only 2.0 more points per game (70.0) than the Tigers allow (68.0).
- When North Carolina scores more than 68.0 points, it is 4-0.
- Clemson has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 70.0 points.
- The Tar Heels are making 41.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Tigers allow to opponents (42.2%).
- The Tigers shoot 45.8% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Tar Heels allow.
Clemson Leaders
- Amari Robinson: 16.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 59.0 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
- Dayshanette Harris: 10.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Ruby Whitehorn: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.7 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)
- MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
- Maddi Cluse: 7.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Georgia State
|L 78-72
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|Air Force
|W 70-54
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 73-50
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|1/7/2024
|Florida State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
