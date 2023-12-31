Clemson vs. North Carolina December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's ACC slate includes the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-4) meeting the Clemson Tigers (6-5) at 12:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Clemson Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson Players to Watch
- Amari Robinson: 18.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayshanette Harris: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Ruby Whitehorn: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- MaKayla Elmore: 3.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maddi Cluse: 8.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Alyssa Ustby: 12 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Deja Kelly: 14.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Indya Nivar: 7.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lexi Donarski: 10.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.