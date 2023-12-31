Clemson vs. North Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 31
Sunday's game that pits the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4) against the Clemson Tigers (8-5) at Carmichael Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Carolina, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 31.
In their last game on Friday, the Tigers claimed a 73-50 victory against East Tennessee State.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: The CW
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Clemson vs. North Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina 71, Clemson 63
Clemson Schedule Analysis
- On December 7, the Tigers picked up their signature win of the season, an 80-64 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who are a top 50 team (No. 22), according to our computer rankings.
- The Tigers have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one), but also have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).
- Clemson has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Clemson 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-64 at home over Duke (No. 22) on December 7
- 92-66 over UAPB (No. 167) on November 26
- 73-50 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 172) on December 22
- 70-54 at home over Air Force (No. 221) on December 19
- 90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 240) on November 12
Clemson Leaders
- Amari Robinson: 16.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 59.0 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
- Dayshanette Harris: 10.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Ruby Whitehorn: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.7 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)
- MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
- Maddi Cluse: 7.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
Clemson Performance Insights
- The Tigers outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game (posting 74.6 points per game, 77th in college basketball, and conceding 68.0 per outing, 261st in college basketball) and have a +86 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.