The Georgia Bulldogs (8-4) battle the Wofford Terriers (7-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wofford vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Terriers' 66.8 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 61.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.3 points, Wofford is 6-3.

Georgia has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.8 points.

The 68.8 points per game the Bulldogs put up are eight more points than the Terriers give up (60.8).

Georgia is 8-1 when scoring more than 60.8 points.

Wofford has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.8 points.

The Bulldogs are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Terriers concede to opponents (36%).

The Terriers' 38.8 shooting percentage from the field is 4.2 higher than the Bulldogs have given up.

Wofford Leaders

Rachael Rose: 20.4 PTS, 8 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

20.4 PTS, 8 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Maddie Heiss: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (30-for-80)

14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (30-for-80) Evangelia Paulk: 8 PTS, 8 REB, 1.5 STL, 31.9 FG%, 10 3PT% (3-for-30)

8 PTS, 8 REB, 1.5 STL, 31.9 FG%, 10 3PT% (3-for-30) Annabelle Schultz: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (20-for-80)

7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (20-for-80) Indiya Clarke: 7 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wofford Schedule