A pair of hot squads meet when the Texas Longhorns (13-0) host the Baylor Bears (11-0) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Longhorns are putting their 13-game winning streak on the line versus the Bears, victors in 11 in a row.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: FOX

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Texas vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Bears score 30.2 more points per game (84.6) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (54.4).

Baylor has put together an 11-0 record in games it scores more than 54.4 points.

Texas' record is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 84.6 points.

The 93.0 points per game the Longhorns put up are 39.9 more points than the Bears give up (53.1).

When Texas puts up more than 53.1 points, it is 13-0.

Baylor has an 11-0 record when giving up fewer than 93.0 points.

The Longhorns shoot 52.2% from the field, 16.6% higher than the Bears allow defensively.

The Bears shoot 47.3% from the field, 10% higher than the Longhorns allow.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)

Baylor Leaders

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/13/2023 @ Arizona W 88-75 McKale Center 12/20/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley W 104-51 UTRGV Fieldhouse 12/27/2023 Jackson State W 97-52 Moody Center 12/30/2023 Baylor - Moody Center 1/3/2024 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena 1/6/2024 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

Baylor Schedule