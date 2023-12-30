The South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1) are heavy, 24.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The over/under is set at 131.5 in the matchup.

South Carolina vs. Florida A&M Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Carolina -24.5 131.5

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina and its opponents have gone over 131.5 combined points in seven of 10 games this season.

South Carolina has an average total of 137.1 in its games this year, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Gamecocks have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, South Carolina has been listed as the favorite in eight games and won them all.

The Gamecocks have played as a favorite of -5000 or more once this season and won that game.

South Carolina has a 98% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

South Carolina vs. Florida A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 7 70% 73.9 139.3 63.2 145.7 141.1 Florida A&M 5 62.5% 65.4 139.3 82.5 145.7 141

Additional South Carolina Insights & Trends

The Gamecocks record 8.6 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Rattlers give up (82.5).

South Carolina vs. Florida A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 7-3-0 0-0 3-7-0 Florida A&M 3-4-0 1-3 3-5-0

South Carolina vs. Florida A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina Florida A&M 7-8 Home Record 4-7 4-8 Away Record 3-15 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.1 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

