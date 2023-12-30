The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. This contest will begin at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

South Carolina vs. Florida A&M Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina Players to Watch

Meechie Johnson Jr.: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK B.J. Mack: 15.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Myles Stute: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacobi Wright: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Florida A&M Players to Watch

Keith Lamar: 14.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK K'Jei Parker: 10.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Hantz Louis-Jeune: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Shannon Grant: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Ja'Derryus Eatmon: 7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

South Carolina vs. Florida A&M Stat Comparison

South Carolina Rank South Carolina AVG Florida A&M AVG Florida A&M Rank 187th 74.7 Points Scored 69.7 286th 50th 64.9 Points Allowed 81.7 349th 241st 35.2 Rebounds 35.4 237th 268th 8.0 Off. Rebounds 9.6 146th 41st 9.4 3pt Made 4.6 350th 114th 14.7 Assists 14.0 156th 21st 9.4 Turnovers 12.7 251st

