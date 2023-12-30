South Carolina vs. Florida A&M December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. This contest will begin at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
South Carolina vs. Florida A&M Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- B.J. Mack: 15.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Myles Stute: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- Keith Lamar: 14.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- K'Jei Parker: 10.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hantz Louis-Jeune: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shannon Grant: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ja'Derryus Eatmon: 7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina vs. Florida A&M Stat Comparison
|South Carolina Rank
|South Carolina AVG
|Florida A&M AVG
|Florida A&M Rank
|187th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|69.7
|286th
|50th
|64.9
|Points Allowed
|81.7
|349th
|241st
|35.2
|Rebounds
|35.4
|237th
|268th
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|146th
|41st
|9.4
|3pt Made
|4.6
|350th
|114th
|14.7
|Assists
|14.0
|156th
|21st
|9.4
|Turnovers
|12.7
|251st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.