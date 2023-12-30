The East Carolina Pirates (7-3) bring a five-game winning streak into a home contest against the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-0), winners of 11 straight. It begins at 12:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks put up 39.8 more points per game (92.5) than the Pirates give up (52.7).

When it scores more than 52.7 points, South Carolina is 11-0.

East Carolina has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 92.5 points.

The Pirates record 68.1 points per game, 17.1 more points than the 51.0 the Gamecocks give up.

When East Carolina puts up more than 51.0 points, it is 7-2.

South Carolina has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 68.1 points.

The Pirates are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, 10.6% higher than the Gamecocks allow to opponents (29.2%).

The Gamecocks shoot 52.6% from the field, 17.3% higher than the Pirates concede.

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 14.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.4 BLK, 62.6 FG%

14.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.4 BLK, 62.6 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.8 BLK, 60.0 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.8 BLK, 60.0 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 52.7 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

9.4 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 52.7 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25) MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Chloe Kitts: 11.2 PTS, 54.7 FG%

