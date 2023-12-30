For bracketology insights around South Carolina and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +35000

How South Carolina ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 0-0 38 NR 5

South Carolina's best wins

Against the Grand Canyon Antelopes, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, South Carolina captured its best win of the season on November 19, a 75-68 victory. In the victory against Grand Canyon, B.J. Mack delivered a team-leading 27 points. Myles Stute contributed 12 points.

Next best wins

79-77 over Virginia Tech (No. 57/RPI) on November 10

94-62 at home over Florida A&M (No. 128/RPI) on December 30

89-67 at home over George Washington (No. 138/RPI) on December 1

72-62 at home over Winthrop (No. 148/RPI) on December 19

65-53 at home over Notre Dame (No. 153/RPI) on November 28

South Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

South Carolina has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Gamecocks are 1-0 -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), South Carolina is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Gamecocks are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, South Carolina has drawn the 249th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Gamecocks have 17 games remaining against teams over .500. They have 17 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

South Carolina's upcoming schedule includes five games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

South Carolina's next game

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Florida A&M Rattlers

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Florida A&M Rattlers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Favorite: South Carolina Gamecocks -24.5

South Carolina Gamecocks -24.5 Total: 131.5 points

