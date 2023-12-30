Saturday's contest at Minges Coliseum has the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (11-0) taking on the East Carolina Pirates (7-3) at 12:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 76-56 win, heavily favoring South Carolina.

The Gamecocks came out on top in their most recent game 93-62 against Bowling Green on Tuesday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 76, East Carolina 56

Other SEC Predictions

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks captured their signature win of the season on December 10, when they took down the Utah Utes, who rank No. 12 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 78-69.

The Gamecocks have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four).

South Carolina has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on December 10

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 21) on December 3

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 33) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 30

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 14.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.4 BLK, 62.6 FG%

14.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.4 BLK, 62.6 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.8 BLK, 60.0 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.8 BLK, 60.0 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 52.7 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

9.4 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 52.7 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25) MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Chloe Kitts: 11.2 PTS, 54.7 FG%

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +457 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 41.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 92.5 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while giving up 51.0 per outing (ninth in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.