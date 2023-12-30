Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 30?
When the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sebastian Aho score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Aho stats and insights
- Aho has scored in 12 of 33 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.
- Aho has picked up four goals and 11 assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 14.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Aho recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|4
|0
|4
|18:04
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|4
|1
|3
|18:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|17:13
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|0
|3
|17:10
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|24:39
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|19:22
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|3
|2
|1
|15:51
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:41
|Away
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.