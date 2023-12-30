The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) welcome in the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: CBS
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Oregon Stats Insights

  • This season, the Ducks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Bruins' opponents have hit.
  • Oregon has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
  • The Bruins are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Ducks sit at 185th.
  • The Ducks record 79.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 62.0 the Bruins give up.
  • When Oregon totals more than 62.0 points, it is 9-3.

UCLA Stats Insights

  • This season, UCLA has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Bruins are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ducks sit at 228th.
  • The Bruins put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Ducks give up (71.2).
  • UCLA has a 6-6 record when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oregon posted 73.0 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 67.4 points per contest.
  • At home, the Ducks surrendered 5.8 fewer points per game (63.2) than on the road (69.0).
  • In terms of total threes made, Oregon fared better in home games last year, draining 7.2 per game, compared to 7.0 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.7% mark when playing on the road.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UCLA put up 77.8 points per game last season, 8.0 more than it averaged away (69.8).
  • At home, the Bruins allowed 57.5 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (61.4).
  • UCLA made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (37.1%).

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Syracuse L 83-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Kent State W 84-70 Matthew Knight Arena
12/28/2023 USC W 82-74 Matthew Knight Arena
12/30/2023 UCLA - Matthew Knight Arena
1/4/2024 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

UCLA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 CSU Northridge L 76-72 Pauley Pavilion
12/22/2023 Maryland L 69-60 Pauley Pavilion
12/28/2023 @ Oregon State W 69-62 Gill Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
1/3/2024 Stanford - Pauley Pavilion
1/6/2024 Cal - Pauley Pavilion

