Will Furman be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Furman's complete tournament resume.

How Furman ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 0-0 NR NR 260

Furman's best wins

Furman's signature win this season came on December 14 in a 73-47 victory over the Elon Phoenix. Tate Walters was the top scorer in the signature win over Elon, putting up 21 points with five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

73-63 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 267/RPI) on December 31

73-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 296/RPI) on November 29

71-68 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 297/RPI) on November 14

71-61 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 320/RPI) on November 7

74-72 over Binghamton (No. 349/RPI) on November 25

Furman's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-2

The Paladins have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country based on the RPI (two).

The Paladins have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Furman faces the 16th-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Looking at the Paladins' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games versus teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Furman's 15 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Furman's next game

Matchup: Furman Paladins vs. Converse Valkyries

Furman Paladins vs. Converse Valkyries Date/Time: Sunday, January 7 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

