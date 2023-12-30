The Troy Trojans (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt team, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at HTC Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Game Information

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

  • John Ojiako: 12.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Jacob Meyer: 13.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kylan Blackmon: 13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kevin Easley Jr.: 10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jimmy Nichols: 9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0 STL, 1.3 BLK

Troy Players to Watch

  • Christyon Eugene: 16 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tayton Conerway: 10.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Aamer Muhammad: 11 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Thomas Dowd: 8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Myles Rigsby: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Stat Comparison

Coastal Carolina Rank Coastal Carolina AVG Troy AVG Troy Rank
73rd 80.4 Points Scored 85.8 20th
322nd 78.3 Points Allowed 69.9 156th
12th 43.8 Rebounds 43.1 15th
11th 13.3 Off. Rebounds 13.6 8th
112th 8.3 3pt Made 9.5 34th
99th 15 Assists 16.3 48th
251st 12.7 Turnovers 14 321st

