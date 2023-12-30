The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-7) will try to break a four-game road skid when visiting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at First National Bank Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Chanticleers' 65.3 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 60.3 the Red Wolves allow.
  • When it scores more than 60.3 points, Coastal Carolina is 5-3.
  • Arkansas State has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.3 points.
  • The 70.8 points per game the Red Wolves average are the same as the Chanticleers give up.
  • Arkansas State is 5-0 when scoring more than 72.8 points.
  • Coastal Carolina has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.
  • This season the Red Wolves are shooting 40.6% from the field, only 0.7% lower than the Chanticleers concede.
  • The Chanticleers make 39.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% less than the Red Wolves' defensive field-goal percentage.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

  • Makaila Cange: 12.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
  • Arin Freeman: 11.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG%
  • Deaja Richardson: 16.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.9 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (26-for-86)
  • Alancia Ramsey: 7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 37.6 FG%
  • Zaria Hurston: 4.9 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Jacksonville State L 84-72 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/20/2023 Chattanooga W 53-49 Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
12/21/2023 Michigan State L 105-66 Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
12/30/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
1/3/2024 Southern Miss - HTC Center
1/6/2024 Troy - HTC Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.