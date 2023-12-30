The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at HTC Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina has compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Chanticleers have won each of their five games this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Troy has put together a 6-2-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Trojans' nine games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.