What are Clemson's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Clemson's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Clemson ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 1-0 13 11 1

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson's best wins

Clemson notched its best win of the season on December 6, when it secured a 72-67 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 22), according to the RPI. PJ Hall compiled a team-high 21 points with eight rebounds and two assists in the contest versus South Carolina.

Next best wins

85-77 on the road over Alabama (No. 32/RPI) on November 28

85-68 at home over Boise State (No. 48/RPI) on November 19

68-65 over Davidson (No. 73/RPI) on November 12

79-70 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 80/RPI) on December 3

93-58 at home over Radford (No. 101/RPI) on December 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clemson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Clemson is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

The Tigers have the most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

Clemson has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Clemson is facing the 31st-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Of the Tigers' 19 remaining games this year, 19 are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records north of .500.

Of Clemson's 19 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Clemson's next game

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes vs. Clemson Tigers

Miami Hurricanes vs. Clemson Tigers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV Channel: ESPN

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Clemson games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.