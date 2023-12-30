CAA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two games featuring a CAA team on Saturday in college basketball action.
CAA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Stony Brook Seawolves at Cornell Big Red
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Elon Phoenix at High Point Panthers
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
