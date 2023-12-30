Will Andrei Svechnikov Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 30?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Andrei Svechnikov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Svechnikov stats and insights
- Svechnikov has scored in four of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.
- Svechnikov has picked up two goals and six assists on the power play.
- He takes two shots per game, and converts 10.9% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Svechnikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|3
|0
|16:07
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|17:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|20:33
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|15:58
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|12:58
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|15:32
|Home
|W 3-2
Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
