The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) will try to stop a nine-game road losing streak at the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. South Carolina State matchup in this article.

South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: B1G+

South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline FanDuel Nebraska (-24.5) 150.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

South Carolina State has put together a 7-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs.

Nebraska has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six out of the Cornhuskers' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

