The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) travel to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) after losing nine road games in a row. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: B1G+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have given up to their opponents (38%).

This season, South Carolina State has a 4-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cornhuskers sit at 60th.

The Bulldogs average 5.9 more points per game (71.7) than the Cornhuskers give up (65.8).

South Carolina State has put together a 3-6 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 South Carolina State is scoring 16 more points per game at home (82) than away (66).

The Bulldogs are allowing fewer points at home (76.6 per game) than on the road (85.1).

At home, South Carolina State makes 6.4 triples per game, 2.3 more than it averages on the road (4.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.5%) than away (26.1%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule