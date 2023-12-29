How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Nebraska on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) travel to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) after losing nine road games in a row. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: B1G+
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have given up to their opponents (38%).
- This season, South Carolina State has a 4-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cornhuskers sit at 60th.
- The Bulldogs average 5.9 more points per game (71.7) than the Cornhuskers give up (65.8).
- South Carolina State has put together a 3-6 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 South Carolina State is scoring 16 more points per game at home (82) than away (66).
- The Bulldogs are allowing fewer points at home (76.6 per game) than on the road (85.1).
- At home, South Carolina State makes 6.4 triples per game, 2.3 more than it averages on the road (4.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.5%) than away (26.1%).
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 86-50
|Petersen Events Center
|12/18/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|L 79-75
|Kimmel Arena
|12/22/2023
|Brewton-Parker
|W 101-84
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|1/6/2024
|Norfolk State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
