Laurens County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Laurens County, South Carolina today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Laurens County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Laurens High School at Ninety Six High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Ninety Six, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
