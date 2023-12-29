Kevin Durant and Terry Rozier are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Phoenix Suns and the Charlotte Hornets meet at Footprint Center on Friday (tipping at 9:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Hornets vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +118) 7.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -104)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Rozier on Friday is 1.1 lower than his scoring average of 22.6.

He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Rozier's assist average -- 7.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Friday's prop bet (7.5).

Rozier has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +110)

The 20.5-point prop bet set for Miles Bridges on Friday is 0.7 higher than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 7.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Bridges' assists average -- 2.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Friday's over/under.

He two made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -196)

The 30.2 points Durant has scored per game this season is 2.7 more than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (27.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 6.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (6.5).

Durant's year-long assist average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Durant has knocked down 2.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Devin Booker Props

The 26.5-point prop total set for Devin Booker on Friday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average (27).

His per-game rebounding average of 5.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Booker's assists average -- 8.2 -- is 0.7 higher than Friday's prop bet (7.5).

He drains 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).

