Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Dorchester County, South Carolina today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Cane Bay High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 28

12:00 AM ET on December 28 Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Cane Bay High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 29

10:00 AM ET on December 29 Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Knoxville Halls High School at Cane Bay High School