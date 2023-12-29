The Gator Bowl features a matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats (who are 4.5-point underdogs) and the Clemson Tigers on December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 46.5 is set in the game.

Clemson sports the 51st-ranked offense this year (405.7 yards per game), and has been even better on defense, ranking seventh-best with only 279.1 yards allowed per game. Kentucky ranks 57th in the FBS with 28.6 points per game on offense, and it ranks 57th with 24.8 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field TV Channel: ESPN

Clemson vs Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -4.5 -115 -105 46.5 -115 -105 -210 +170

Looking to place a bet on Clemson vs. Kentucky? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Clemson Recent Performance

While the Tigers have ranked -33-worst in total yards per game over the last three games (416.7), they rank 23rd-best on defense (293.3 total yards allowed) over that time frame.

The Tigers rank 93rd in scoring offense (29.7 points per game) and 33rd in scoring defense (16 points per game surrendered) over their most recent three-game stretch.

The last three games have seen Clemson's passing offense play poorly, ranking -53-worst in the FBS in passing yards (174.7 per game). It ranks 39th on the other side of the ball (152.7 passing yards allowed per contest).

While the Tigers' run defense ranks 16th-worst in rushing yards allowed per game over the last three games (140.7), they rank 25th-best offensively (242 rushing yards per game) over that time frame.

The Tigers have covered the spread in their past three contests, and went 3-0 overall.

In Clemson's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Week 18 ACC Betting Trends

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson has gone 6-5-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers are 5-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Clemson has hit the over in four of its 11 games with a set total (36.4%).

Clemson has been favored on the moneyline nine total times this season. They've finished 6-3 in those games.

Clemson is 4-3 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 67.7%.

Bet on Clemson to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has 2,580 passing yards for Clemson, completing 63% of his passes and recording 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 194 rushing yards (16.2 ypg) on 110 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Phil Mafah has racked up 894 yards on 168 carries while finding paydirt nine times.

Will Shipley has carried the ball 156 times for 798 yards (66.5 per game) and five touchdowns while also racking up 235 yards through the air, scoring two times.

Tyler Brown's team-high 517 yards as a receiver have come on 50 receptions (out of 69 targets) with four touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has caught 38 passes for 510 yards (42.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jake Briningstool has hauled in 41 receptions for 407 yards, an average of 33.9 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. paces the team with 5.5 sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has recorded eight TFL, 71 tackles, and two interceptions.

Khalil Barnes leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 26 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.