The Kentucky Wildcats square off against the Clemson Tigers in the Gator Bowl as touchdown underdogs on December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is 47.5.

Clemson vs. Kentucky game info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Clemson vs. Kentucky statistical matchup

Clemson Kentucky 405.7 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.7 (101st) 279.1 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.4 (43rd) 180.3 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.9 (96th) 225.4 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.8 (94th) 20 (100th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (53rd) 24 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (58th)

Clemson leaders

In addition to his 2,580 passing yards and 63% completion percentage this year, Cade Klubnik has connected on 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Klubnik has been providing value on the ground, as he's scrambled for 194 yards (1.8 YPC) and four rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

Phil Mafah has racked up 894 rushing yards (5.3 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns in 12 games for the Tigers.

Will Shipley has contributed to the Tigers' offense by scampering for 798 yards (66.5 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns.

As a pass-catcher, Shipley has grabbed 29 balls on 38 targets for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Kentucky leaders

On the ground, Re'Mahn Davis has 13 touchdowns and 1,066 yards (88.8 per game).

Also, Davis has 29 receptions for 317 yards and seven touchdowns.

In 12 games, Devin Leary has passed for 2,440 yards (203.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 55.9%.

In the passing game, Dane Key has scored five TDs, catching 38 balls for 553 yards (46.1 per game).

