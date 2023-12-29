The Clemson Tigers should come out on top in their matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats at 12:00 PM on Friday, December 29, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Clemson vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (44.5) Clemson 27, Kentucky 23

ACC Predictions This Week

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

The Tigers' record against the spread is 6-5-0.

In games this season when favored by 4.5 points or more, Clemson are 5-4 against the spread.

The Tigers have played 11 games this season and four of them have hit the over.

Clemson games average 51.1 total points per game this season, 6.6 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wildcats based on the moneyline is 37.7%.

The Wildcats have a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Kentucky has a 1-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year.

The Wildcats have hit the over in eight of their 12 games with a set total (66.7%).

The average point total for Kentucky this year is five points higher than this game's over/under.

Tigers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 29.2 19.9 37 19.7 18.2 20.2 Kentucky 28.6 24.8 29.9 24 26.8 26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.