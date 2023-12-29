How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) travel to face the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) after losing six consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Charleston Southern vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: ACCN
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Charleston Southern Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 42.6% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.
- Charleston Southern is 4-3 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Buccaneers are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 152nd.
- The Buccaneers' 71.8 points per game are just 2.7 fewer points than the 74.5 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- Charleston Southern has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 74.5 points.
Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Charleston Southern is scoring 22.9 more points per game at home (83.2) than away (60.3).
- At home the Buccaneers are giving up 70 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they are on the road (77.2).
- Charleston Southern knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than on the road (31.3%).
Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 73-69
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 72-59
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/21/2023
|Kentucky Christian
|W 103-79
|The Buc Dome
|12/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|1/3/2024
|Presbyterian
|-
|The Buc Dome
|1/6/2024
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
