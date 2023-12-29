The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) travel to face the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) after losing six consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Charleston Southern vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
Charleston Southern Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 42.6% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.
  • Charleston Southern is 4-3 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 152nd.
  • The Buccaneers' 71.8 points per game are just 2.7 fewer points than the 74.5 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
  • Charleston Southern has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 74.5 points.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Charleston Southern is scoring 22.9 more points per game at home (83.2) than away (60.3).
  • At home the Buccaneers are giving up 70 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they are on the road (77.2).
  • Charleston Southern knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than on the road (31.3%).

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ South Carolina L 73-69 Colonial Life Arena
12/19/2023 @ Loyola Chicago L 72-59 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/21/2023 Kentucky Christian W 103-79 The Buc Dome
12/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
1/3/2024 Presbyterian - The Buc Dome
1/6/2024 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center

