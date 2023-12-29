The Charlotte Hornets, Brandon Miller included, hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 133-112 loss versus the Lakers, Miller tallied 17 points.

We're going to examine Miller's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Brandon Miller Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.7 15.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.6 Assists -- 2.2 2.6 PRA -- 20.8 21.4 PR -- 18.6 18.8 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.3



Brandon Miller Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.7 per contest.

He's connected on 1.9 threes per game, or 15.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Miller's Hornets average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Suns are one of the league's slowest with 101.7 possessions per contest.

The Suns are the 16th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 114.5 points per game.

The Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 41.1 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Suns have allowed 25.1 per game, eighth in the league.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

