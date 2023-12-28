Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 17, take a look at our WR rankings in this article.

Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 17

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Tyreek Hill Dolphins 341.6 24.4 10.4 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 327.5 21.8 10.1 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 281.4 20.1 10.4 A.J. Brown Eagles 280.4 18.7 10.1 Keenan Allen Chargers 278.9 21.5 11.5 Mike Evans Buccaneers 267.3 17.8 8.2 Puka Nacua Rams 265.7 17.7 9.7 Stefon Diggs Bills 251.0 16.7 9.7 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 249.7 17.8 9.4 D.J. Moore Bears 245.2 16.3 7.8 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts 233.2 16.7 10.2 Amari Cooper Browns 227.0 15.1 8.5 DeVonta Smith Eagles 221.6 14.8 7.1 Deebo Samuel 49ers 220.3 16.9 6.2 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 219.3 15.7 6.6 Adam Thielen Panthers 218.0 14.5 8.5 Davante Adams Raiders 212.2 14.1 9.7 Chris Olave Saints 211.1 15.1 9.2 Nico Collins Texans 210.2 16.2 7.1 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks 207.8 14.8 7.5 Jordan Addison Vikings 199.8 13.3 6.3 Calvin Ridley Jaguars 199.4 13.3 7.9 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 198.6 14.2 7.4 Garrett Wilson Jets 197.9 13.2 10.2 Rashee Rice Chiefs 194.8 13.0 6.4 DeAndre Hopkins Titans 191.8 12.8 8 Courtland Sutton Broncos 189.0 12.6 5.7 George Pickens Steelers 188.4 12.6 6.5 Zay Flowers Ravens 186.8 12.5 7 Jakobi Meyers Raiders 185.4 13.2 6.5 Tyler Lockett Seahawks 183.3 12.2 7.5 Chris Godwin Buccaneers 180.6 12.0 7.9 Terry McLaurin Commanders 175.5 11.7 7.8 Jayden Reed Packers 175.1 12.5 5.9 Romeo Doubs Packers 168.6 11.2 5.9 Tank Dell Texans 165.0 16.5 7.5 Gabriel Davis Bills 157.3 11.2 5.4 Drake London Falcons 156.7 11.2 6.5 Justin Jefferson Vikings 155.3 19.4 9.5 Cooper Kupp Rams 151.7 13.8 8.1 Christian Kirk Jaguars 150.3 12.5 7.1 Curtis Samuel Commanders 145.9 10.4 5.9 Josh Downs Colts 142.0 9.5 6.2 Brandin Cooks Cowboys 140.0 10.0 4.6 Tyler Boyd Bengals 138.5 9.2 6.3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks 137.2 9.1 5.7 Rashid Shaheed Saints 136.7 10.5 5.2 Marquise Brown Cardinals 134.7 10.4 7.8 Tee Higgins Bengals 134.7 12.2 6.7 Diontae Johnson Steelers 122.2 11.1 7.1 Jahan Dotson Commanders 121.1 8.1 5.3 K.J. Osborn Vikings 117.1 8.4 5.1 Josh Reynolds Lions 117.1 8.4 3.9 Jerry Jeudy Broncos 116.5 8.3 5.4 Elijah Moore Browns 115.0 7.7 6.5 Darius Slayton Giants 113.2 7.5 4.4 Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Panthers 108.1 9.0 4.7 Tutu Atwell Rams 108.1 8.3 4.8 Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens 103.2 7.9 4.8 Christian Watson Packers 101.3 11.3 5.9

