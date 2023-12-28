Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Canadiens on December 28, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Sebastian Aho, Nicholas Suzuki and others on the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at PNC Arena.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Aho has been a big player for Carolina this season, with 35 points in 32 games.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 27
|1
|3
|4
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Penguins
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 19
|0
|3
|3
|7
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 17
|1
|0
|1
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Seth Jarvis has 26 points (0.7 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Penguins
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 17
|0
|1
|1
|0
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Martin Necas has scored nine goals and added 16 assists through 35 games for Carolina.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Penguins
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|6
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Suzuki has totaled 10 goals and 20 assists in 33 games for Montreal, good for 30 points.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Jets
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|2
Michael Matheson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Michael Matheson has amassed 24 points this season, with five goals and 19 assists.
Matheson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Wild
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Jets
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.