Will Brett Pesce Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 28?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brett Pesce a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Pesce stats and insights
- In one of 27 games this season, Pesce scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
- Pesce has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 2.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Pesce recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:49
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:06
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:49
|Away
|L 3-2
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
