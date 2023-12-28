In one of the many exciting matchups on the NFL slate in Week 17, the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens square off at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jets at Browns

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 28

8:15 PM ET on December 28 Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Amari Cooper Props: 58.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

58.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Breece Hall Props: 47.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 30.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

Lions at Cowboys

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 30

8:15 PM ET on December 30 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)

ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!) Dak Prescott Props: 282.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 17.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)

282.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 17.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120) Jared Goff Props: 252.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 0.5 RUSH YDS (O:+100 | U:-133)

Panthers at Jaguars

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31

1:00 PM ET on December 31 Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Patriots at Bills

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31

1:00 PM ET on December 31 Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Josh Allen Props: 239.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 27.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-111)

Rams at Giants

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31

1:00 PM ET on December 31 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Raiders at Colts

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31

1:00 PM ET on December 31 Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Titans at Texans

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31

1:00 PM ET on December 31 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Dolphins at Ravens

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31

1:00 PM ET on December 31 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Cardinals at Eagles

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31

1:00 PM ET on December 31 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Falcons at Bears

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31

1:00 PM ET on December 31 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Saints at Buccaneers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31

1:00 PM ET on December 31 Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Baker Mayfield Props: 233.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 5.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

233.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 5.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) Derek Carr Props: 241.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)

49ers at Commanders

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31

1:00 PM ET on December 31 Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Steelers at Seahawks

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on December 31

4:05 PM ET on December 31 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bengals at Chiefs

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on December 31

4:25 PM ET on December 31 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Patrick Mahomes II Props: 263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Joe Mixon Props: 44.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Chargers at Broncos

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on December 31

4:25 PM ET on December 31 Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Packers at Vikings

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on December 31

8:20 PM ET on December 31 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

