Martin Necas will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Does a wager on Necas interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Martin Necas vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas has averaged 17:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -14).

Necas has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 34 games played, including multiple goals once.

Necas has a point in 19 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points five times.

Necas has an assist in 14 of 34 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Necas' implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

Necas has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 104 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 34 Games 3 25 Points 3 9 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

