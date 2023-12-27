For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jordan Martinook a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinook stats and insights

Martinook has scored in one of 34 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (one shot).

Martinook has zero points on the power play.

Martinook averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.4%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 104 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Martinook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:20 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:09 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:26 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:07 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:21 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 6-1

Hurricanes vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

