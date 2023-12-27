The Carolina Hurricanes, including Jesperi Kotkaniemi, are in action Wednesday versus the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kotkaniemi in that upcoming Hurricanes-Predators game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Kotkaniemi has averaged 14:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

In nine of 34 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 12 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points four times.

In six of 34 games this season, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kotkaniemi's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 24.4% of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 34 Games 3 16 Points 0 9 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

