Greenwood County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Greenwood County, South Carolina today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greenwood County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Ninety Six High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Ninety Six, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.