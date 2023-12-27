Brent Burns will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators play at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Looking to bet on Burns' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Brent Burns vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns has averaged 21:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

In five of 34 games this year, Burns has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Burns has a point in 11 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points three times.

Burns has an assist in eight of 34 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Burns' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

Burns has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 104 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 34 Games 3 14 Points 0 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

