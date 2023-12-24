The Super Lig lineup today is sure to please. The outings include Kayserispor squaring off against Konyaspor at Konya Büyüksehir Belediyesi Stadium.

How to watch all the games in the Super Lig today is available here.

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Konyaspor vs Kayserispor

Kayserispor travels to match up with Konyaspor at Konya Büyüksehir Belediyesi Stadium in Konya.

Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

Favorite: Konyaspor (+130)

Watch Adana Demirspor vs Antalyaspor

Antalyaspor journeys to match up with Adana Demirspor at 5 Ocak Fatih Terim in Adana.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Adana Demirspor (+100)

Watch Fenerbahce Istanbul vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray journeys to face Fenerbahce Istanbul at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Fenerbahce Istanbul (+115)

