The Green Bay Packers (6-8) hit the road to play the Carolina Panthers (2-12) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

How to Watch Packers vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

Panthers Insights

The Panthers rack up 6.8 fewer points per game (14.7) than the Packers allow (21.5).

The Panthers collect 79 fewer yards per game (270.9) than the Packers give up per matchup (349.9).

This season Carolina runs for 32.7 fewer yards per game (106.1) than Green Bay allows (138.8).

The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Panthers Home Performance

At home, the Panthers score fewer points (12.8 per game) than they do overall (14.7). But they also allow fewer at home (20.2) than overall (24.9).

The Panthers pick up fewer yards at home (240 per game) than they do overall (270.9), but also concede fewer at home (258 per game) than overall (291.6).

Carolina accumulates fewer passing yards at home (139.3 per game) than it does overall (164.9), but it also allows fewer at home (155.3 per game) than overall (173.7).

The Panthers accumulate fewer rushing yards at home (100.7 per game) than they do overall (106.1), but they also give up fewer at home (102.7 per game) than overall (117.9).

The Panthers successfully convert fewer third downs at home (35.2%) than they do overall (36%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (38.5%) than overall (36%).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at Tampa Bay L 21-18 CBS 12/10/2023 at New Orleans L 28-6 FOX 12/17/2023 Atlanta W 9-7 FOX 12/24/2023 Green Bay - FOX 12/31/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 1/7/2024 Tampa Bay - -

