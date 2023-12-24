With the Carolina Panthers squaring off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Miles Sanders a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Miles Sanders score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Sanders has piled up 121 carries for 401 yards (30.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Sanders also averages 10.5 receiving yards per game, catching 24 passes for 137 yards.

Sanders has one rushing touchdown this year.

Miles Sanders Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 18 72 0 4 26 0 Week 2 Saints 14 43 0 3 4 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 9 24 1 5 38 0 Week 4 Vikings 13 19 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 32 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 6 39 0 3 22 0 Week 10 @Bears 2 -5 0 2 15 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 50 0 1 2 0 Week 12 @Titans 15 28 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 8 23 0 1 6 0 Week 14 @Saints 10 74 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 6 2 0 2 11 0

