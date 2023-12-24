Should you bet on Bryce Young finding his way into the end zone in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Bryce Young score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Young has 210 yards on 32 carries (16.2 ypg).

Young does not have a rushing touchdown in 13 games.

Bryce Young Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Falcons 20 38 146 1 2 3 17 0 Week 2 Saints 22 33 153 1 0 2 34 0 Week 4 Vikings 25 32 204 0 0 2 10 0 Week 5 @Lions 25 41 247 3 2 1 4 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 23 38 217 1 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 22 31 235 1 0 4 11 0 Week 9 Colts 24 39 173 1 3 5 41 0 Week 10 @Bears 21 38 185 0 0 3 18 0 Week 11 Cowboys 16 29 123 1 1 2 3 0 Week 12 @Titans 18 31 194 0 0 3 23 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 15 31 178 0 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Saints 13 36 137 0 0 3 40 0 Week 15 Falcons 18 24 167 0 0 4 9 0

