Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Big South? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. High Point

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 25-4

10-4 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th

284th Last Game: W 78-70 vs Canisius

Next Game

Opponent: Bellarmine

Bellarmine Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Winthrop

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 18-10

8-6 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 158th

158th Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd

243rd Last Game: L 67-61 vs Florida State

Next Game

Opponent: Toccoa Falls

Toccoa Falls Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Longwood

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 21-7

12-2 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 167th

167th Strength of Schedule Rank: 363rd

363rd Last Game: L 79-70 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

Opponent: @ Dayton

@ Dayton Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Radford

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 20-9

10-4 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 171st

171st Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th

270th Last Game: W 66-65 vs West Virginia

Next Game

Opponent: @ Clemson

@ Clemson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

5. UNC Asheville

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-16

8-6 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 235th

235th Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st

131st Last Game: W 79-70 vs Kennesaw State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UAB

@ UAB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 8-20

5-9 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 245th

245th Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd

93rd Last Game: L 94-90 vs Akron

Next Game

Opponent: @ VCU

@ VCU Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. South Carolina Upstate

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-21

4-8 | 5-21 Overall Rank: 294th

294th Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th

208th Last Game: L 62-59 vs Davidson

Next Game

Opponent: Coker

Coker Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Presbyterian

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 7-21

7-7 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 319th

319th Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th

355th Last Game: L 91-68 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

Opponent: JWU Charlotte

JWU Charlotte Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Charleston Southern

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-23

4-8 | 3-23 Overall Rank: 324th

324th Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th

224th Last Game: W 103-79 vs Kentucky Christian

Next Game