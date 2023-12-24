Who’s the Best Team in the ACC? See our Weekly ACC Power Rankings
Which basketball team is on top of the ACC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.
ACC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Duke
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Odds to Win ACC: +225
- Overall Rank: 10th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th
- Last Game: W 78-70 vs Baylor
Next Game
- Opponent: Queens
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: The CW
2. North Carolina
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +260
- Overall Rank: 19th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: W 81-69 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Opponent: Charleston Southern
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Clemson
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +350
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: W 109-79 vs Queens
Next Game
- Opponent: Radford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
4. Pittsburgh
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win ACC: +4000
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th
- Last Game: W 62-48 vs Purdue Fort Wayne
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Syracuse
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: The CW
5. Virginia Tech
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Odds to Win ACC: +1600
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th
- Last Game: W 77-55 vs American
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wake Forest
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Virginia
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Odds to Win ACC: +700
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th
- Last Game: L 77-54 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Opponent: Morgan State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Wake Forest
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Odds to Win ACC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 51st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th
- Last Game: W 91-68 vs Presbyterian
Next Game
- Opponent: Virginia Tech
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. NC State
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win ACC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st
- Last Game: W 83-66 vs Detroit Mercy
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Notre Dame
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ACC Network
9. Syracuse
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Odds to Win ACC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th
- Last Game: W 83-71 vs Niagara
Next Game
- Opponent: Pittsburgh
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: The CW
10. Boston College
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win ACC: +12500
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th
- Last Game: W 85-69 vs Lehigh
Next Game
- Opponent: Wake Forest
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: ACC Network
11. Miami (FL)
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Odds to Win ACC: +700
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th
- Last Game: W 97-59 vs Stonehill
Next Game
- Opponent: North Florida
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
12. Florida State
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-18
- Odds to Win ACC: +8000
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th
- Last Game: W 67-61 vs Winthrop
Next Game
- Opponent: Lipscomb
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
13. Georgia Tech
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 14-17
- Odds to Win ACC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd
- Last Game: L 72-64 vs Nevada
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ACC Network
14. Louisville
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 6-25
- Odds to Win ACC: +30000
- Overall Rank: 177th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th
- Last Game: L 95-76 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Virginia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
15. Notre Dame
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-26
- Odds to Win ACC: +30000
- Overall Rank: 208th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th
- Last Game: W 60-56 vs Marist
Next Game
- Opponent: Virginia
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
