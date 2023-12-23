Will Presbyterian be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Presbyterian's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Presbyterian's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Presbyterian ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 0-0 NR NR 313

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian's best wins

Presbyterian registered its best win of the season on November 13, when it defeated the Citadel Bulldogs, who rank No. 225 in the RPI rankings, 71-64. Marquis Barnett, in that signature win, dropped a team-high 20 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Crosby James also played a part with 14 points, four rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

68-62 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 264/RPI) on November 7

81-69 on the road over North Florida (No. 330/RPI) on November 16

75-71 on the road over VMI (No. 356/RPI) on December 2

78-75 over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on November 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Presbyterian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

Presbyterian has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Based on the RPI, the Blue Hose have five Quadrant 4 wins, tied for the 48th-most in the nation. But they also have three Quadrant 4 losses, tied for the 40th-most.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Presbyterian has the good fortune of facing the fourth-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Blue Hose have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 10 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Presbyterian has 17 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Presbyterian's next game

Matchup: Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. JWU Charlotte Wildcats

Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. JWU Charlotte Wildcats Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Presbyterian games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.