Miles Bridges plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last time on the court, a 144-113 loss to the Pacers, Bridges put up 19 points and three steals.

In this piece we'll examine Bridges' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.6 18.8 Rebounds 6.5 7.0 6.1 Assists -- 2.5 2.3 PRA -- 29.1 27.2 PR -- 26.6 24.9 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.8



Miles Bridges Insights vs. the Nuggets

Bridges is responsible for taking 10.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.7 per game.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bridges' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.1 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 110.5 points per game, which is fifth-best in the NBA.

Giving up 42.9 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Nuggets allow 24.9 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets give up 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

