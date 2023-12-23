The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) aim to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs on CBS.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • In games Memphis shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores sit at 200th.
  • The Tigers score 7.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Commodores allow (72.1).
  • When Memphis totals more than 72.1 points, it is 7-1.

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • Vanderbilt is 3-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 183rd.
  • The Commodores average just 4.7 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Tigers give up (72.5).
  • Vanderbilt is 4-4 when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

  • Memphis is scoring 85.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 78.3 points per contest.
  • The Tigers allow 70.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 72.5 on the road.
  • In home games, Memphis is averaging 2.0 more treys per game (8.8) than on the road (6.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Vanderbilt scored 71.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 on the road.
  • At home, the Commodores gave up 67.3 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than they allowed away (78.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Vanderbilt drained more triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.3%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Texas A&M W 81-75 Reed Arena
12/16/2023 Clemson W 79-77 FedExForum
12/19/2023 Virginia W 77-54 FedExForum
12/23/2023 Vanderbilt - FedExForum
12/30/2023 Austin Peay - FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 San Francisco L 73-60 Memorial Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Texas Tech L 76-54 Dickies Arena
12/19/2023 Western Carolina L 63-62 Memorial Gymnasium
12/23/2023 @ Memphis - FedExForum
12/30/2023 Dartmouth - Memorial Gymnasium
1/6/2024 Alabama - Memorial Gymnasium

