Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (17-12-4) square off against the New York Islanders (15-8-9) at PNC Arena on Saturday, December 23 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+, with each team back in action after a loss. The Hurricanes were defeated by the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in a shootout in their last outing, while the Islanders are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-175)
|Islanders (+145)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 17 of their 30 games when favored on the moneyline this season (56.7%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Carolina has a record of 9-5 (winning 64.3%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 63.6%.
- Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 17 of 33 games this season.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|106 (11th)
|Goals
|98 (19th)
|103 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|101 (15th)
|26 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|23 (12th)
|19 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|27 (27th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 3-4-3 overall.
- Three of Carolina's last 10 games hit the over.
- The average amount of goals in the Hurricanes' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 1.8 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 11th in the league with 106 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have allowed 103 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.
- The team is ranked 14th in goal differential at +3.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.