Terry Rozier and Nikola Jokic are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Charlotte Hornets and the Denver Nuggets meet at Spectrum Center on Saturday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT

BSSE and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -149)

Rozier's 23.2 points per game are 0.3 less than Saturday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 3.7 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Rozier's assist average -- 7.1 -- is higher than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).

Rozier averages 2.6 made three-pointers, 0.1 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Get Rozier gear at Fanatics!

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +124) 4.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +190)

Gordon Hayward has racked up 15.0 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

He has collected 4.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (4.5).

Hayward has averaged 4.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Hayward has hit 1.0 three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brandon Miller Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +162)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Brandon Miller on Saturday is 2.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.

He has hit 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 13.5 (Over: +108) 9.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +140)

Jokic has averaged 26.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 points fewer than Saturday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (13.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Jokic has hit 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +124) 4.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +190)

The 16.3 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 0.8 more than his prop total on Saturday (15.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 7.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (7.5).

His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.