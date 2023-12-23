Gordon Hayward plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates face the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, a 144-113 loss versus the Pacers, Hayward tallied 11 points.

Now let's dig into Hayward's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 15.0 16.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.1 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.6 PRA -- 24.4 24.8 PR -- 19.7 20.2 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.2



Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 12.1% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.3 per contest.

Hayward is averaging 2.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Hayward's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.1 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 110.5 points per contest, which is fifth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nuggets have given up 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 10th in the NBA.

Giving up 24.9 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

The Nuggets concede 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 36 21 2 3 1 0 2 12/18/2022 35 15 10 4 2 0 0

